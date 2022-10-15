Diwali sale 2022: Big discounts on Amazon, Flipkart, JioMart and more

In addition to discounts, e-tailers have announced addition cashback when shopped with various banks’ credit and debit cards. Also, there is an option for ‘no cost EMI’.

It is raining discounts on various e-commerce platforms ahead of Diwali. Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and JioMart have announced ‘Diwali Sales’ on electronics, clothes, footwear, groceries, kitchen essentials and more.

In addition to discounts, e-tailers have announced addition cashback when shopped with various banks’ credit and debit cards. Also, there is an option for ‘no cost EMI’.

Below, check out the various offers of e-tailers ahead of Diwali.

Flipkart’s ‘Big Diwali Sale’

You can get discounts on electronic gadgets, apparel, footwear, decor, and kitchen essentials with Flipkart’s Diwali Sale 2022. There is a range of exciting offers on clothing, electronics, home appliances, and more. The Diwali sale also offers exciting discounts on flight and hotel bookings if you’re looking to make a getaway vacation this Diwali. You can choose from brands like Realme, Oppo, Redmi, Fastrack, Allen Solly, and other major brands from across the globe.

There are also ‘Rush Hours’ for early birds, ‘Tick-Tock’ deals (1 deal at every hour between 8 am and 12 am), and ‘Crazy Deals’ at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm respectively.

Amazon’s ‘Extra Happiness Days’ sale

On Amazon, you can get up to 60% off on latest TVs and appliances. Also, you get extra up to ₹7,000 with coupons and ‘no cost EMIs’. There is also 10% instant discount on credit/debit cards and EMI on Axis Bank, Citi and ICICI Bank cards, according to the e-tailer.

There are discounts on smartphones (from 7% to 60%) including iPhone 13. There are deals on smartwatches, headphones, computer accessories and more. Also, there are ‘budget buys’ for under ₹99, under ₹299, under ₹499, under ₹99, under ₹1,499, and under ₹1,999.

JioMart’s ‘Bestival Sale’

Reliance Retail’s JioMart and SMART Stores have rolled out their ‘Bestival Sale’ for Diwali from October 14 to 24.

The sale is live on the JioMart, e-marketplace platform as well as 3000-plus SMART Stores, which include SMART Bazaar, SMART Superstore and SMART Point, across the country.

Diwali special offers on JioMart and SMART Stores

Electronics: Get up to 80% off on TV, smartwatches, mobiles, computer accessories, refrigerators, home appliances and many more. Avail 10% cashback on Axis bank credit card and Kotak Mahindra Bank Debit & Credit Card till October 16 on electronics

‘Firecracker Fashion’ offers: Get the lowest prices on apparel for men, women and kids, footwear, and accessories.

‘Dhamakedar’ deals: Up to 50% off on dinner sets, Dry fruit gift packs starting at ₹299, get up to 50% off on sweets, snacks and chocolates.

Bank offers (only on JioMart): Customers can get a 10% instant discount on SBI Bank Credit Card till 24th Oct on all categories.

Special SMART Store Offers: Get up to 80% off on all the key categories, among the range of products offered, such as up to 50% off on Indian sweets, dry fruits gift packs and deodorant, 33% off on soaps, combo of 5kg basmati rice, sugar, and 5 litre oil, up to 60% off on TV, up to 70% off on audio accessories like smartwatches, speakers, etc., up to 80% off on apparels and footwear and much more.

Myntra ‘Diwali Sale’

Myntra is offering discounts on clothes and other items from 50% to 80% as part of its ‘Diwali Sale’. It said it is offering “latest” Diwali outfits. The sale is on till October 16.