‘Committed to users,’ says Google after CCI’s second fine of ₹936.44 crore

Within six days of imposing a penalty of over ₹1,337 crore, Competition Commission of India slaps another fine on Google for “abusing its dominant position with respect to its Play Store policies”

A day after being slapped with a second fine of ₹936.44 crore by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Google said on Wednesday that it was “reviewing the decision.” The CCI has penalised the search engine giant for “abusing its dominant position with respect to its Play Store policies.”

On October 20, the CCI imposed a penalty of over ₹1,337 crore on Google for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the multiple markets of the Android mobile device ecosystem.

“We remain committed to our users and developers and are reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps,” ANI quoted a Google spokesperson as saying on Wednesday.

Rapped for “anti-competitive practices”

Besides the fine, the CCI also ordered Google to “cease and desist” from anti-competitive practices. It asked the search engine platform not to restrict app developers from using third-party billing or payment services.

Currently, Play Store policies require app developers to mandatorily use Google Play’s billing system to receive payments for apps and other digital products and make certain in-app purchases. Google earns revenue from the cut in such purchases, which can be more than 15 per cent.

Google has been asked to follow a non-discriminatory policy against other apps that allow payments through a state-backed system called Unified Payments Interface (UPI). “CCI has also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline,” the commission said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“India has benefited”

The spokesperson reminded people how much India had benefitted from Google: “Indian developers have benefited from tech, security, consumer protections, and unrivalled choice and flexibility that Android and Google Play provide. By keeping costs low, our model powered India’s digital transformation and expanded access for hundreds of millions of Indians.”

After the first penalty, Google had termed the decision “a major setback for Indian consumers and businesses,” adding it would evaluate next steps.

