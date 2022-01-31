Live | GDP at 8.0-8.5%: CEA Nageswaran’s presser on Economic Survey

Economic Survey 2022 has projected GDP (gross domestic product) growth at 8.0-8.5 per cent for financial year 2022-23, against the National Statistical Office’s (NSO) first advance estimates of 9.2 per cent for 2021-22

Newly appointed Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran is addressing a press conference on Economic Survey 2022 in New Delhi. His address comes after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha on Monday, soon after the President’s Address to both Houses of Parliament, marking the start of the Budget Session.

Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2022-23 on February 1.

The Economic Survey pointed to inflation as a concern, but said the macroeconomic stability indicators signal the economy is ‘well-placed’ to take on the challenges of the next fiscal year. The key reason for this is the government’s response strategy that didn’t “pre-commit to a rigid response” but “opted to use safety-nets for vulnerable sections” based on information, it added.

You can watch the live telecast of the press conference here: