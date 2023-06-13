Blast, steam leak in Tata Steel’s Odisha plant leave 19 workers injured

A steam leak at Tata Steel Ltd’s plant in Odisha’s Dhenkanal left a few workers hospitalised on Tuesday (June 13). “We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha,” Tata Steel said in the statement.

Media reports said a blast occurred, and 19 employees were injured. They quoted local media as saying a steam pipe burst at the blast furnace power plant, following which there was some gas leakage.

“The accident took place at 1 pm during inspection work. The workers were shifted to the occupational health centre inside the plant premises and then to Cuttack for further treatment,” the statement said.



As a precautionary measure, they were rushed in the company’s ambulance, accompanied by doctor and paramedics, it added.

Investigation soon

News website Odisha TV said some engineers and workers were inspecting the blast furnace, when the accident happened. They were injured after hot water fell on them, and two of the 19 injured are said to be critical.

Dhenkanal SP Gyanaranjan Mohapatra told the site a team from the district administration is expected to visit the spot for investigation.