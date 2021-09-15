Big-bang reforms and sops: Centre allows 100% FDI in telecom sector

Telcos have got four-year moratorium on spectrum dues.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a relief package for the telecom sector, allowing 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) through the automatic route. It also provided moratorium on payment of spectrum dues by telcos.

“100 per cent FDI in telecom via the automatic route was approved by the cabinet,” telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnav told the media. So far, up to 49 per cent investment was allowed through the automatic route.

The 100 per cent FDI will not be applicable to investors from countries that share a land border with India, such as China and Pakistan, because of FDI regulations imposed by the government in April 2020, which aim to thwart any hostile takeover of domestic businesses.

Moratorium on dues