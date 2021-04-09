At ₹9.45 lakh crore, direct tax collections for FY21 exceed revised estimates

Tax collections go up in the face of inherent COVID challenges, says finance ministry

India’s direct tax collections for the financial year 2020-21 (FY21) stood at ₹9.45 lakh crore, the finance ministry said on Friday (April 9). The net direct tax collections represent 104.46 per cent of the revised estimates of ₹9.05 lakh crore of direct taxes for FY21, the statement said. The provisional figures show that net collections grew by 5 per cent.

The net direct tax collections include corporation tax (CIT) at ₹4.57 lakh crore and personal income tax (PIT), including security transaction tax (STT), at ₹4.88 lakh crore.

“The net direct tax collections for the FY 2020-21 have shown an upswing, despite the inherent challenges brought on by COVID-19 on the economy,” the ministry said.

The gross collection of direct taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for FY21 stands at ₹12.06 lakh crore. This includes CIT at ₹6.31 lakh crore and PIT, including STT, at ₹5.75 lakh crore; advance tax of ₹4.95 lakh crore; tax deducted at source (including central TDS) of ₹5.45 lakh crore; self-assessment tax of ₹1.07 lakh crore; regular assessment tax of ₹42,372 crore; dividend distribution tax of ₹13,237 crore and tax under other minor heads of ₹2,612 crore, the statement said.

The provisional figures mark a departure from a gloomy scenario late last year. In the April-September 2020 period, gross tax collection had fallen by 27.5 per cent to ₹7.2 lakh crore compared to ₹9.2 lakh crore a year ago. The budget target for direct tax collection in the 2020 financial year was ₹13.2 lakh crore, and till September, barely 24 per cent of that target was achieved. These tax collection targets were fixed in January without factoring in the COVID-19 impact on the economy.

The ministry said on April 9 that refunds amounting to ₹2.61 lakh crore have been issued in FY21 as against refunds of ₹1.83 lakh crore in the FY20, marking a rise of nearly 42.1 per cent on-year.