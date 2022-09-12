Are you overworking? Samsung’s new mouse can find that out

The mouse also known as Samsung Balance Mouse, starts running away form the desk the moment it detects one to be overworking

Samsung has designed a new mouse that prevents people from overworking. The mouse, also known as Samsung Balance Mouse, starts running away from the desk the moment it detects one to be overworking.

It is a concept-based mouse created by Samsung in collaboration with an ad agency. The mouse, which is not yet available for sale, looks like a real mouse, even acts like one.

Why is the mouse created?

A video of the new mouse has been posted on Samsung’s Korean YouTube channel. The main objective behind the mouse’s unique design and properties is to improve the work-life balance in Korea.

Samsung, in its YouTube video, has said that many office workers remain hesitant to get off work on time. They are always under pressure to complete their work on time. Often, they are also burdened with extra work, which makes them spend more hours at the desk.

How does it work?

The electronics company in the video said it had created the device to solve the problem of overworking. “When working overtime, this innovative product reveals its genuine features. It detects hand movements and when the chance comes, the wheels come out of the mouse and run away,” Samsung says in the video.

Can one stop it?

According to the YouTube video, the mouse moves too quickly for one to grab it. If someone does manage to catch it, its core part ejects out.

Samsung says it wants people to enjoy life after work by getting Samsung’s Balance Mouse.