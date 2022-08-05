The base model of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 will cost the same as previously released iPhone 13, reveals a report.

This comes as good news for iPhone users before the release of Apple’s iPhone 14 series in September 2022. Various users were speculating that Apple would release iPhone 14 series at a price higher than iPhone series 13.

As per a user yeux1122 on the Korean blog Naver (via MacRumors), iPhone 14’s base model will start at $799, the same entry price as last year’s iPhone 13.

The source of the information is said to be an unnamed “major US financial institution” with a track record for accuracy. The source also revealed the reason behind the similar price set by Apple. According to the source, this will help boost sales and offset declining demand amid the global smartphone market slowdown.

The decision for the same was taken by top level company executives, despite Apple facing increased production costs and continued supply chain disruptions, revealed the blog post.

If the reports turn out to be true, it will make for the third consecutive year in which Apple has not changed the base price of its iPhone. The company released its iPhone 12 in 2020 at a starting price of $799, the same as that of iPhone 13 released in 2021.

Price for Indian users

If the company retains iPhone price in the US, it will also retain the price in India. The starting price of iPhone has remained static in India for the last two years. The price of iPhone 13 starts at ₹79,999. Thus, Indian users may be able to buy the upcoming iPhone 14 at a starting price of ₹79,999.