Ambani, Adani set to face-off at auction of Lanco Amarkantak Power assets

The auction of the distressed thermal power firm, which is undergoing corporate insolvency, is scheduled on November 25

A clash is brewing between the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and Adani Power, owned by billionaire Gautam Adani, to buy the assets of Lanco Amarkantak Power, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The clash between the two major industrialist groups is set to happen during an auction of the assets of the distressed thermal power firm undergoing corporate insolvency. The auction is scheduled on November 25.

PFC, REC too in fray

Citing three people aware of the development, the ET report said that a consortium of Power Finance Corp and REC Ltd, both state-owned, will also participate in the bidding process.

If RIL wins the bid, it will mark the company’s entry into the thermal power sector, where Adani already has a presence.

Bids in two rounds

RIL has already emerged as the highest bidder in the first round of the resolution process. But Adani Power took the first position in the second round with a bid of Rs 2,950 crore. RIL had submitted a bid of Rs 2,000 crore, the report said.

Now that Adani Power has become the highest bidder after the second round, its Rs 2,950-crore offer will be the base price for the November 25 auction, ET reported.

Lanco runs a coal-based thermal power project on the Korba-Champa state highway in Chhattisgarh. It has commissioned the first phase. The second phase is under construction, and the construction of the third phase has yet to begin.