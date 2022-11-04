Amazon offers free Spotify Premium subscription

To be eligible, one needs to have a registered email-id with Amazon India, make a purchase on Amazon India's website

Amazon India is providing six months of Spotify Premium free subscription to its select buyers.

To be eligible, one needs to have a registered email-id with Amazon India, make a purchase on Amazon India’s website.

They can purchase mobile phones, tablets, laptops, speakers, headphones and other accessories.

According to Amazon India, customers who spend more than ₹1,000 and less than or equal to ₹5000, will get three months of free Spotify Premium subscription.

Customers spending more than ₹5000 will get six-month subscription.

The offer is valid from October 24 to November 30, 2022. According to Amazon, eligible customers will receive a voucher for free access on their registered email-ids.

The vouchers guaranteeing either three or six months of free Spotify Premium will be received by December 15, 2022.