Air India to reinstate three more weekly flights to US this month

Move follows easing of crew shortage situation

With the crew shortage situation easing progressively, Air India is set to reinstate three more weekly flights to the US this month.

Earlier this year, the Tata Group-owned airline temporarily suspended six weekly flights to the US and three of them have already been reinstated.

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the crew shortage situation is progressively easing.

“We had suspended 6 of the 47 weekly flights to the US. We have reinstated 3 of those and the other 3 will be reinstated by the end of June,” he told

