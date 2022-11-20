Air India in talks with Boeing, Airbus for ‘historic order’: CEO Wilson

In addition to restoring long-grounded aircraft, he said the airline has finalised leases for 30 additional aircraft being delivered over the next 12 months, starting next week, with more in the final stages of negotiation.

Air India is in talks with Boeing and Airbus for a “historic order” to buy new aircraft, the Tata group-owned airline’s chief said on Saturday (November 19).

At an event in Mumbai, Air India’s managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson said the airline will increase its market share to at least 30% in domestic and international routes.

Air India is implementing a long-term revival plan and over the next five years, it aims to grow its wide-body and narrow-body fleet as well as expand the global network, he added.

The airline has restored nearly 20 aircraft that had been grounded for years due to lack of parts and money. Leaving aside cabin interiors, this has required procuring over 30,000 parts that had been cannibalised over the years to keep other aircraft flying, he said.

In addition to restoring long-grounded aircraft, he said the airline has finalised leases for 30 additional aircraft being delivered over the next 12 months, starting next week, with more in the final stages of negotiation.

“Beyond these short-term additions, we are in deep discussion with Boeing, Airbus and engine manufacturers for a historic order of the latest-generation aircraft that will power Air India’s medium and long-term growth. At the risk of gross understatement, the investment will be substantial,” he said.

Noting that Air India’s transformation journey will be in phases, Wilson said over the next six months it will be taxiing, fixing the basics and readying itself for growth.

“For the subsequent year well start the take-off run, building for excellence and attracting those who may not have considered Air India before, and by April 2024 or thereabouts, we will leverage the work done in the earlier phases to climb rapidly, so that by 2027 we have scaled the heights of our aspiration,” he added.