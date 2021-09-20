After COVID lull, India Inc on hiring spree: These cities take the lead

Negative hiring trends were observed in Kochi, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Jaipur, according to a report by Monster.com.

India Inc is on a hiring spree, and the city leading this trend is Bengaluru, followed by Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad.

A report by Monster.com noted that hiring activity year-on-year picked up the most in Bengaluru at 69 per cent, then in Pune at 40 per cent, Chennai 37 per cent, Hyderabad 34 per cent, Mumbai 16 per cent and Delhi at 14 per cent. IT hub Bengaluru is at the top because of aggressive hiring in the sector, while negative hiring trends were observed in Kochi, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Jaipur.

The report also pointed to hiring in India’s job market at 14 per cent year-on-year, showing that the nation has recovered well from the impact of the COVID pandemic. However, healthcare jobs saw a 13 per cent decline year-on-year.

Coimbatore showed the most promise among tier-2 cities when it comes to hiring, while the other sectors showing job promise were banking, financial services and insurance with 33 per cent uptick, followed by finance and accounts jobs seeing 11 per cent increase across cities year-on-year.

Among hiring profiles, marketing and communications was up 17 per cent, and the largest job postings were for senior management roles. The biggest decline in year-on-year job postings as of last month was seen in functional roles in customer service, healthcare, sales, business development, and hospitality and travel.

Among sectors, manufacturing saw positive trends with hiring in garments, textiles, leathers and jewellery up 24 per cent, while the slowest growth was seen in oil and gas, shipping and BPOs. Negative hiring trends were seen in industries such as engineering, cement, construction FMCG, logistics and freight transportation. Majority of the postings were for mid-senior level roles, followed by intermediate roles and entry-level roles.

“With India recovering from the second wave of the pandemic, there has been positive stable growth in job postings in the month of August 2021. Moreover, with imminent festive and seasonal demand, we expect hiring activity to flourish in the coming months,” said Sekhar Garisa, the CEO of Monster.com, quoted in a report by The Times of India.

