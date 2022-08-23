Adani to buy 29% stake in NDTV; may hold 54% after open offer

Deal routed through AMG Media Network, the media arm of Adani Enterprises

The Adani Group, with a presence in industries ranging from edible oil to data centres to telecom, is acquiring a significant stake in NDTV, one of the nation’s leading media houses.

Adani’s media arm, on Tuesday (August 23) announced plans to acquire a 29.18 per cent stake in publicly listed media firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV). Post deal, it will make an open offer to acquire another 26 per cent stake in NDTV, in keeping with SEBI norms.

The acquisition of a 29.18 per cent stake will be indirect, as it will be made through Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of AMG Media Networks, which is owned by Adani Enterprises, entity listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Open offer

Under the open offer, VCPL and AMG Media, along with Adani Enterprises, have offered ₹294 each for the acquisition of up to 1.7 crore fully paid-up equity shares of NDTV from the public shareholders. A public announcement has been made by JM Financial Ltd, which is managing the offer on behalf of the acquirers.

“The offer price is higher than the price determined in accordance with Regulation 8(2) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations,” the offer said.

On Tuesday, shares of NDTV settled at ₹366.20 on the BSE, up 2.61 per cent from the previous close. On the other hand, most of Adani Group stocks ended lower following a report that the conglomerate is ‘deeply overleveraged’, with the group predominantly using debt to invest aggressively across existing as well as new businesses.

VCPL has exercised the right to acquire 99.5 per cent of the equity shares of RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd, a promoter group company of NDTV, which holds a 29.18 per cent stake in the media group, a press release said.

AMG CEO Sanjay Pugalia said this “acquisition is a significant milestone” in the company’s goal to “pave the path of new age media across platforms”. “AMNL seeks to empower Indian citizens, consumers and those interested in India, with information and knowledge. With its leading position in news and its strong and diverse reach across genres and geographies, NDTV is the most suitable broadcast and digital platform to deliver on our vision. We look forward to strengthening NDTV’s leadership in news delivery,” he added.

NDTV operates three national news channels – NDTV 24×7, NDTV India and NDTV Profit. It has a substantial presence in online media as well.