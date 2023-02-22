Adani firm repays ₹1,500 crore to SBI Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life

As per schedule, the Adani Group firm has paid ₹1,000 crore to SBI Mutual Fund and ₹500 crore to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, for commercial papers that matured on Monday.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has settled a loan of ₹1,500 crore and plans to pay an additional ₹1,000 crore in commercial papers, which are due in March.

The Adani Group firm paid ₹1,000 crore to SBI Mutual Fund and ₹500 crore to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund on commercial papers that matured on Monday, as scheduled.

Also Read: Adani’s stocks plummet further as investors suffer additional loss of ₹40,000 cr

“This part prepayment is from the existing cash balance and funds generated from the business operations,” a company spokesperson said. “This underscores the confidence which the market has placed on the prudent capital and liquidity management plan for the group.”

Advertisement

An SBI MF spokesperson said it has no further exposure.

Also Read: Hindenburg impact? Gautam Adani’s net worth falls below $50 billion

“SBI MF had an exposure of around ₹1,000 crore to Adani Group, which has been repaid on maturity. We have no further exposure to the Adani Group,” the spokesperson said.

(With agency inputs)