Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday, August 14, business publications reported. He was 62.

Jhunjhunwala, a stock market veteran, was widely followed by investors across the nation for his equity market strategies. ‘The Big Bull of Dala Street’, as he was widely referred to, was a self-made trader, said ET Now. He was the son of an I-T officer, and is survived by his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala and three children.

Recently, Jhunjhunwala launched low-cost carrier Akasa Air, his latest business venture. It was reported that he had been unwell for a while.

(Details awaited)