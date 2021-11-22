9 top companies lose ₹1.47 lakh crore in m-cap, Reliance worst hit

Infosys added ₹294.39 crore taking its valuation to ₹7,48,875.37 crore and was the only gainer among the 10 companies

During the holiday-truncated week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,050.68 points or 1.73 percent

The combined market valuation of nine of 10 most valued companies declined by ₹1,47,360.93 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard. Infosys was the only gainer from the top-10 list.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited tumbled ₹75,961.53 crore to reach ₹15,68,550.17 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked ₹18,069.87 crore to ₹12,85,660.79 crore.

HDFC’s valuation eroded by ₹12,321.11 crore to stand at ₹5,29,236.66 crore, and the valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined by ₹9,816.28 crore to ₹4,01,367.04 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank plunged ₹9,409.46 crore to ₹5,29,606.94 crore and that of HDFC Bank went lower by ₹7,904.08 crore to ₹8,52,532.36 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped ₹6,514.96 crore to ₹4,49,755.80 crore and that of Bajaj Finance declined by ₹5,166.77 crore to ₹4,52,188.74 crore.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Limited also dipped by ₹2,196.87 crore to ₹5,63,349.75 crore.

In contrast, Infosys added ₹294.39 crore taking its valuation to ₹7,48,875.37 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

