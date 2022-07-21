4,500 Air India employees opt voluntary retirement scheme

According to the VRS, a permanent employee can voluntarily resign if he/she is above 55 years of age or has completed two decades of service with the airline

According to estimates, 4,500 Air India employees have opted for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) offered by the company’s new management.

The scheme was launched by the Air India in June 2022, for its permanent employees. The airline, when it was acquired by the Tata Group, had 13,000 total employees, out of which 8,000 were permanent and the rest contractual.

According to the VRS, a permanent employee can voluntarily resign if he/she is above 55 years of age or has completed two decades of service with the airline.

What the scheme aims to accomplish

The strategy behind the scheme is to infuse fresh energy and talent into the airline. The Tata Group aims to revamp the airline to cut the costs, improve the productivity and bring forth digital advancement.

The management is looking for new talent with international experience to handle the new, more advanced engines and machines. They are also working towards fleet upgradation and improving hospitality both inflight and on ground.

According to Tata executives, Air India needs talent with the right attitude and aptitude to compete with international rivals.

Tata Sons had acquired Air India in a Rs 18,000-crore equity and debt deal on January 27, 2022.