35-40 countries, including Japan, in talks with India to adopt UPI: RBI official

Just as the government’s CoWIN app became a big hit with several countries, India’s UPI (Unified Payments Interface), too, has seen a huge surge in demand, especially after Singapore entered into a collaboration with India with its own PayNow app.

Besides the UPI-PayNow collaboration with Singapore, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is working on pilot projects with three other countries by which any Indian can transfer and receive digital payments from these countries.

Japan impressed

Now, nearly “35 to 40 countries” are reportedly considering adopting UPI, with India being actively engaged with them on the issue, a senior RBI source confirmed. Japan joined the bandwagon recently after one of its ministers was left amazed upon witnessing the widespread use of UPI during a Delhi visit.

“Japanese Digital Minister Kona Taro was in India recently, and he met some senior ministers who advised him to check out UPI usage in India. The minister went to a coffee shop in Khan Market, Delhi, and was amazed to find everyone scanning QR codes to make online payments. Upon his return to Japan, the minister immediately called for a high-level meeting to discuss the UPI issue,” a top RBI official said.

Other countries that have evinced interest in the UPI digital payments system include Bhutan, Malaysia, UAE, Nepal, France, the UK, Russia, Oman, Qatar, Australia, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea, and Bahrain.

UPI/RuPay going places

Indian digital payment systems like UPI and/or RuPay are available in Singapore, UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, France, BENELUX markets (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg) and Switzerland, among others.

During the first phase of the roll-out, UPI can be used by NRI mobile numbers having country codes of Singapore, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, the USA, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and the UK, says an National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) circular released on January 10, 2023.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said in March that during the G20 summit in Bengaluru, many countries had expressed interest in adopting the UPI platform for faster cross-border transactions.

“I feel the way forward is more towards adopting the UPI-PayNow linkages mode. We hope to sign up at least half-a-dozen countries soon,” Das had said without naming the countries.