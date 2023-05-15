Tussle for CM seat in Karnataka: Cong observers to hand over report to Kharge today

The three Congress observers gathered inputs on the choice of CM from each of the newly-elected MLAs at a private hotel on Sunday

The three central observers appointed by the Congress high command to help choose the next chief minister of Karnataka, on Monday (May 15) returned to Delhi after speaking individually to the newly-elected MLAs.

Sources said, the observers are likely to submit their report on views shared by the majority of the MLAs to party president Mallikarjun Kharge later in the day.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and PCC president D K Shivakumar are both staking claim to the top post and are lobbying hard for it.

Kharge had appointed former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, party general secretary Jitendra Singh and former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP Leader of Karnataka.

The three leaders along with AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala left Bengaluru for Delhi and will meet Kharge.

The observers spoke individually to all the newly elected MLAs and sought their opinion on who should be the chief minister of the state.

They spoke to all the MLAs after dinner at a private hotel on Sunday (May 14) night and completed the process, reports said.

A poster war by supporters of both leaders had also erupted soon after the party won the election.

Earlier, during the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Bengaluru on Sunday evening the MLAs passed a one-line resolution authorising the party president to appoint the CLP leader in the state who would be the next chief minister.

The Congress staged a stupendous victory in the May 10 assembly election by winning 135 seats out of a total of 224.

(With inputs from agencies)