CPI(M), Cong to hold ‘restore democracy’ rally in Tripura

The leaders of the two parties, who have declared that they will contest the assembly polls jointly, said that the rallyists won’t carry flags of any political party

The CPI(M) and the Congress will hold a joint rally in Agartala on Saturday to “save the Constitution” and “restore democracy” in Tripura, where assembly elections are due on February 16.

But Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary Jitendra Choudhury and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman told the media that the rallyists won’t carry flags of any political party.

“People who wish to save the Constitution and restore democracy in Tripura will join the mega event in front of Rabindra Bhavan but won’t carry flags of any political party. They will hold the national flag,” Roy Barman said.

Choudhury voiced concern over the increasing pre-election violence in the state and claimed that people have not been able to vote freely since the BJP came to power in the northeastern state in 2018.

Democracy threatened

He appealed to the people to join the rally as their democratic rights will face “threat if democracy is not restored in the state”.

“We will submit a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer to ensure that voters can exercise their democratic right, which was not possible in the previous elections,” Roy Barman said.

Asked about the Tipra Motha joining the opposition, Choudhury said the regional party’s supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has “endorsed the spirit of the CPI(M)-Congress initiative” to defeat the BJP.

“We had talks with Tipra Motha chief and told him that the CPI(M) is ready to give maximum autonomy within the Constitutional framework for the upliftment of indigenous people but we are against bifurcation of the state,” he said.

Seat sharing talks

Meanwhile, CPI(M) and Congress leaders on Thursday held their first meeting on seat sharing between the two parties but no final decision has been taken, informed sources said.

Both the parties have vowed to jointly contest the elections to the 60-member Assembly in a bid to unseat the BJP.

