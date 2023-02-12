Amit Shah: BJP only solution for anti-nationals in K’taka, cites Kerala example

Shah criticised the Congress for corruption and accused them of using Karnataka as their personal ATM machine for the benefit of the Gandhi family

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress and JD(S) of idolizing 18th-century ruler Tipu Sultan, stating that they cannot bring prosperity to Karnataka.

He praised the ruling BJP, saying that they draw inspiration from the 16th-century queen of Ullal, Rani Abbakka Chowta, and are capable of ruling the state successfully.

Additionally, Shah accused the Congress of corruption and claimed that the party treated Karnataka as a personal Automated Teller Machine (ATM) for the Gandhi family.

Also Read: Tripura facing ‘triple trouble’, says Amit Shah; seeks vote for double-engine growth

Advertisement

Shah posed a question to the people, asking them to choose between the JD(S) and Congress who believe in Tipu, or the BJP who have faith in Rani Abbakka. He said, “When I am here, I ask you, should people vote for the JD(S) and Congress who believe in Tipu, or the BJP which has faith in Rani Abbakka?”

Shah was in Puttur to participate in the 50th anniversary celebration of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (CAMPCO) located in Dakshina Kannada district.

Shah asked the crowd who they believe should form the next government in Karnataka. He questioned, “Should it be the BJP, a team of patriots led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or a corrupt Congress that treated Karnataka as an ATM for the Gandhi family?”

Shah also accused the previous Congress government in Karnataka of releasing 1,700 activists from the PFI, a group that was banned by the central government last year.

Also Read: NDA govt successful in controlling terror in J&K: Amit Shah

Shah accused the Congress of appeasing anti-national forces and claimed that they cannot protect Karnataka. He pointed to the situation in Kerala and warned against a similar outcome in Karnataka. He said, “There is an example of Kerala in your neighborhood. I don’t want to say more. Only the BJP under Modi’s leadership can protect Karnataka.”

Incidentally, as per the recent Social Progress Index (SPI) for states and districts released by the Institute for Competitiveness and Social Progress Imperative, which was submitted to the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Kerala has been placed 9th among the states with “very high social progress.”

He claimed that Prime Minister Modi has made the country safer by rooting out terrorism and Naxalism.

The Union Minister cited the example of Jammu and Kashmir and recounted out that when he presented the bill to abolish Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress and JD(S) strongly opposed the move and warned of a bloodbath in the region.

Shah addressed Rahul and the Congress, saying, ” “Listen closely Rahul bhai and Congress. This is Modi government. No one could dare throw a pebble, let alone causing a bloodbath. In Kashmir, by abolishing Article 370, Narendra Modi made Kashmir the crown of India.”

Also Read: Who is most ‘virtuous’ of us all? An epic battle for ‘morality’ in Karnataka

He stated that voting for JD(S) is equivalent to supporting the Congress, while voting for the BJP would lead to a new Karnataka and a new India.

The senior BJP leader accused the Congress and JD(S) of being detrimental to the state. He emphasized that Karnataka has prospered whenever the BJP has been in power.

Shah claimed that farmers all over the country remember former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for his pro-farmer policies. He also mentioned that Yediyurappa is remembered by the entire nation because Bengaluru prospered under his leadership.

Shah outlined several initiatives that the central government has planned for Dakshina Kannada district, including establishing a hydrogen energy project, a plastic park, enhancing the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (CAMPCO), deep sea fishing, building a hostel for 1,000 students from minority communities, and upgrading the Mangaluru port.

Also Read: TN CM Stalin writes to Gadkari: Took train due to poor condition of NH-4

Amit Shah’s visit holds significant importance as the assembly elections in Karnataka are approaching in less than three months.