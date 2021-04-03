In Assam’s Bodo-dominated area, PM appeals to militants to join mainstream

Modi terms Congress-led ‘grand alliance’ as ‘grand liar,’ saying the people would reject those who ‘insult’ their identity and culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region of Baksa district, where he appealed to militants to lay down arms and join the mainstream. At a public rally on Saturday (April 3) in Tamulpur, which goes to the polls in the third of polling of April 6, the PM said only a peaceful atmosphere could foster ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Assam. Tamulpur is a part of the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency.

“I assure our mothers and sisters here that your children will not have to carry guns, they do not have to spend their lives in jungles, they do not have to fall prey to anyone’s bullet. The is the commitment of the NDA government,” Modi said.

He termed ‘Mahajot’ (grand alliance) – the Congress-led alliance in Assam – as ‘mahajhooth’ (grand liar). “On the basis of my political experience, I can say that people have decided to form the NDA government in Assam. They can’t bear those who insult Assam’s identity and propagate violence,” said the PM.

He hit out at the previous governments, saying the tools of communalism and secularism were used to hinder the development of government schemes. “Our principle is to provide everything to everyone. For the first time, a government is working on 100 districts that had been left behind in the race of development under the ‘aspirational districts’ programme. These districts are now aspiring for development and seven of Assam’s districts are under this programme,” the Prime Minister said.

He said Assam has a double-engine government — BJP governments in the state as well as at Centre – that has worked to improve connectivity and is making lives easier for women, referring to the development works done by the government in the last five years.

He also referred to the Centre’s allotment of ₹1,000 crore for the tea garden workers, for whom he said, the Congress has always created problems.

The PM stopped midway his speech and brought attention to a BJP worker who fainted due to dehydration. The PM directed his medical team to look after the party worker.

The second phase of polling in the state was held on Thursday (April 1) and saw a turnout of 74.76 per cent. The first phase was held on March 27.

Meanwhile, a day after the Election Commission barred Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning in the assembly elections for 48 hours, the poll panel also transferred his brother and Goalpara Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma from the district.

Veera Venakata Rakesh Reddy would be posted as the new SP of Goalpara district, which goes to the polls in the third phase on April 6.

Himanta Biswa Sarma was barred from campaigning for 48 hours for allegedly making threatening remarks against Bodoland People’s Front chief Hagrama Mohilary. Sarma would not be able to hold any public meetings, processions, rallies, road shows and interviews involving the elections for 48 hours starting April 2.