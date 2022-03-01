Koshiyari’s contentious statement on Shivaji kicks up a storm in Maharashtra

The Governor called Samarth Ramdas as Shivaji’s Guru, which has not gone down well with the Maratha community in the state. A BJP MP, meanwhile, was on fast, demanding reservation for Marathas

At a time when Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje, a direct descendant of late Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji, was on a hunger strike demanding reservation for Marathas, Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari made a startling statement about the Chhatrapati himself which has apparently hurt the sentiments of the Maratha community in the state.

Koshyari, a staunch RSS man who was once the national Vice-President of BJP, seems to have shot himself in the foot, albeit accidentally, by speaking of the relationship between Shivaji Maharaj and Sant Ramdas, which has not gone down well with the political leadership of the state either.

While emphasizing on the importance of guru-disciple relationship to the audience at a function in Aurangabad on Sunday (February 27), the governor, who originally hails from Uttarakhand, said: “Many rajas, maharajas, chakravartis took birth on this land. But, who would have asked about Chandragupta had there not been Chanakya? Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth (Ramdas)….I am not questioning the calibre of Chandragupta and Shivaji Maharaj. Like a mother who plays a key role in shaping her child, the role of guru has a big place in our society.”

The governor’s statement has drawn flak across party lines — including the BJP — as well as from Maratha leaders and outfits who claim that he has hurt the sentiments of the Maratha community by downplaying Chattrapati’s role in history and “narrating incorrect history” about the philosopher-saint-poet Samarth Ramdas having been Shivaji’s guru. Koshyari’s controversial comment also triggered protests led by the Shiv Sena and NCP in parts of Maharashtra.

Vinod Patil, coordinator of Marathi Kranti Morcha and a petitioner for Maratha reservation, said in a video posted to his Twitter timeline that Koshyari should “apologise immediately” and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove him from his post since “we don’t need a governor who doesn’t understand Shivaji Maharaj.”

Another direct descendant of the Chhatrapati, Udayan Raje Bhosale, who also happens to be a BJP MP from Satara, said that Koshyari had “hurt the feelings of entire Maharashtra by stating that Ramdas was Maharaj’s mentor.” “RashtraMata Jijau (Shivaji’s mother) was his actual guru…yet, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari narrated incorrect history…,” he said.

NCP leader Supriya Sule, daughter of Maratha strongman Sharad Pawar, referenced a 2018 judgement from the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court before which the Maharashtra government at the time had submitted “there is no evidence that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ramdas met.” The state government had also said there was no historical proof that Shivaji Maharaj and Samarth Ramdas shared a mentor-disciple relationship.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut targeted Koshyari over his remarks and asked him to clarify on the issue. Speaking to a news channel in New Delhi, Raut said: “The BJP would have created ruckus on the roads by now if someone else had made such a statement.”

In a damage control measure, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari told reporters on Monday (March 1) that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an inspiration for the country. “I spoke on Samarth Ramdasji being the ideological mentor of Shivaji Maharaj based on information I had,” he said. “However, some historians have now told me new facts and I would look into it.” However, he did not clarify whether he would apologise or retract his remark.

By Monday evening, Sambhaji Raje, whose blood pressure and sugar levels had dropped due to three days of fasting, had called off his agitation after a slew of senior Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers met him and promised to “seriously consider” his demands.