Explainer: Why Sensex has crashed amid spike in COVID cases

The stock market fall is directly proportional to the massive rise in COVID cases, especially in Maharashtra. Here’s looking at what’s happening and what could lie ahead

Indian markets have dipped following a similar trend in other major Asian bourses. Nikkei in Japan, Hang Seng in Hong Kong and the Shanghai Composite in China fell between 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent on Monday (April 12). With several states mulling over a stricter lockdown, the markets are concerned over the impact on economic activity and GDP growth for the current financial year.

The domestic benchmark indices traded with over 3.5 per cent cut in April 12 noon deals as the country recorded a massive surge of 1.69 lakh COVID cases in the last 24 hours and restrictions were imposed in different parts of the country to contain the virus spread.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 1,800 points and breached the 48,000-mark to trade around 47,800 levels. The broader Nifty50 index hovered near 14,300. IndusInd Bank fell 8 per cent and was the top Sensex loser, followed by SBI and Bajaj Finance (both down 5%). Consequently, investor wealth plummeted by nearly Rs 8 trillion within minutes.

What are the Fears?

A key reason is the likelihood of a lockdown in Maharashtra, which makes for 14.5 per cent of the country’s overall GDP. Investors are worried that a strict lockdown in the state would severely affect recouping of the country’s economy. The investor fear is visible as the two main indexes, Sensex and Nifty, have retreated 6 per cent to 8 per cent from their mid-February record highs. Many expect domestic stock markets to dip further if the pandemic situation deteriorates. A saving grace for the market could be the corporate earnings season that starts April 12, with Tata Consultancy Services likely to report March-quarter results.

Under Pressure

Financials were under strong pressure with HDFC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance and SBI down between 3% and 6%. On the other hand, Infosys, Dr Reddy’s and Sun Pharma were among the gainers. Experts believe that pharma and IT sectors would remain resilient even during a market downturn and rupee depreciation. However, cyclical stocks are likely to be under pressure.

FPIs’ Withdrawal

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrawn a net Rs 929 crore from the Indian markets this month amid concerns over economic recovery. FPI outflows followed a rise in COVID cases and a sharper depreciation in the Indian rupee compared with the US dollar. The rupee on April 12 opened at 74.96 per US dollar and hit a low of 75.14 per US dollar.

What Is Expected?

Market players believe the economy will not close down the way it did last year. The second wave would delay the economic recovery and a return to normalcy. Investors draw solace from the ongoing vaccination drive. So, in the near term, they fear temporary setbacks in view of the fact that the pandemic situation is not new. Investors can now wait for direct stock buying as the market decline result in buying good stocks at an attractive price in the coming days.

Worrying Aspect

India’s manufacturing sector activity slackened sharply in March, with the IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipping to a seven-month low of 55.4 in March from 57.5 in February. India’s manufacturing sector activity slackened sharply in March, with the IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipping to a seven-month low of 55.4 in March from 57.5 in February. The situation could be as difficult this month too. Manufacturing made up 27.5 per cent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, lowest in two decades, showing the share of the sector continues to shrink in the economy despite the government’s Make-in-India push.