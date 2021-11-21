Branded ‘traitors’, but they have brought a rampaging BJP to its knees

Enveloped in hubris, at the drop of a hat, the current dispensation has labelled people protesting against their shortcomings or their laws, including farmers, as “terrorists, Naxals, and communal elements”

The victory for the farmers movement has lifted the lid on the ruling BJP-led government’s ploy to blithely brand citizens who dare to oppose their policies and laws as “terrorists and anti-national”. Enveloped in hubris, at the drop of a hat, the current dispensation has labelled people protesting against their shortcomings or their laws, including the farmers, as “terrorists, Naxals, and communal elements”, and have slapped cases against them and put them in jail.

But now, the same government is willing to climb down from its high moral ground and make peace with these so-called “anti-national” forces when it suits their purpose.

For the past one year, farmer’s agitation has been viewed with a jaundiced eye, and BJP leaders have never wasted a chance to dub them as “gaddars” (traitors). Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken potshots at the farmers’ movement in Parliament claiming that it had been infiltrated by “andolanjeevis” (one who makes a living out of protests). And, when violence broke out during a peaceful tractor rally in the capital, the BJP government jumped in with alacrity to call it a “violent movement” plotting to destablise the country. These are serious allegations that the farmers had to contend with.

Many of the protestors were branded as “Khalistani”, and 25 criminal cases were filed against the protesting farmers, said a Wire report.

Advertisement

In fact, on November 27 last year, BJP’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya had tweeted a video titled “Khalistani agenda behind farmers protest in Punjab”. He wrote in the tweet,“What kind of farmer agitation is this? Is Capt Amarinder Singh playing with fire? When will Congress realise that politics of aligning with radical elements has reached its sell date?” Radical elements? The farmers had been sitting out in the bitter cold winter months, braving police harrasment and have lost many farmers to suicides during their struggle. Not to overlook the horrific Lakshmipur incident in UP.

Also read: Farm law repeal: beyond the subduing of triumphalism

A month later, former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad fished out the country’s eternal bad guys in the eye of the BJP, the “tukde tukde log”, and blamed them for the farmers movement. According to Prasad, they were plotting against the government and want to break India.

(“Tukde tukde gang” is a colloquial term used by BJP leaders to describe its detractors who the party alleges, work against the interest of the country. ). The National Investigative Agency, the country’s anti-terrorist squad, too was roped in to bust the non-patriots in the country. The NIA alleged that the brains behind the farmers agitation was the ‘Sikhs for Justice’ – a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) along with other Khalistani groups, including Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Tiger Force and Khalistan Zindabad Force – who were conspiring to create an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness to cause disaffection among people. They had incited the farmers to rise in rebellion against the Indian government, accused the NIA.

The BJP government took serious steps to foil the farmers movement. The government cut off electricity, water, Internet, and even set up concrete barricades, concertina wire, and nails driven into roads. That’s when international pop star Rihanna, who has a track record of tweeting about social causes (like Black Lives Matter, the Beirut bombing and the Mynammar coup) decided to stand up for the farmers. She shared a CNN article about the Indian government cutting of Internet access to the farmers and tweeted why the world was not talking about this?

This was just the ammunition the poorly informed BJP government needed. This became an “international crisis”. Not only was she viciously trolled but the BJP went overboard and registered a complaint against Greta Thunberg’s protest toolkit fo sedition, overseas conspiracy and attempt to promote enmity. The 18-year-old climate activist had shared a toolkit on Twitter on the protests against the farm laws. You tuber Lilly singh, Meena Harris, niece of US vice-president Kamala Harris, Hasan Minhaj, US Congress woman, Ilhan Omar and many others spoke out in support of the protesting farmers in India.

Home Minister Amit Shah brushed it off as “propaganda”, and the foreign hand will not stop India from attaining “new heights”. “No propaganda can deter India’s unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights! Propaganda can not decide India’s fate only ‘Progress’ can. India stands united and together to achieve progress.” All this grand posturing made no real sense.

The paranoia of propaganda however led the government to stoop low to arrest a 21-year- old Bangalore based climate activist Disha Ravi. Her alleged crime was having helped to “create” and share an online “protest toolkit” shared by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg that outlined how to support the mass protests by farmers in the country. She was charged with sedition, criminal conspiracy, spreading disaffection against the Indian state, and promoting enmity.

Also read: Rescinding of farm laws means, for Modi and Co. nothing matters but power

The BJP’s volatile reaction to Anti-CAA protests

The BJP-led government has been at its vicious best however against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors. In January 2020, in a video surfaced showing Union minister of state for finance,Anurag Thakur leading a crowd of BJP supporters into chants of ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro salon ko’. (the country’s traitors, throw stones at them).

He was just one of the long list of party’s leaders who were caught on video using the slogan in the aftermath of the resistance to the CAA. The video was reportedly shot during a Delhi election rally, which was also attended by Amit Shah. Kapil Mishra a BJP candidate from Model Town, had been caught on video chanting the same slogan with a crowd that had assembled for a pro-CAA ‘protest’ in New Delhi.

The BJP’s modus operandi to counter dissent has always been to fight it with the sedition law and using various central agencies like ED to harrass people. Many Left-leaning voices emerging from university spaces were targetted, while the criminalisation of students from premier institutes began right after the Modi government took over in 2014. But it reached its peak last year during the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests in which several university students had participated.

On the night of December 15, 2019, in a concerted effort, the Delhi Police had violently attacked students inside college campuses and in the following months, several PHd and research scholars were arrested across different universities. Many of them including student activists Meeran Haider, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Umar Khalid, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Sharjeel Imam among others continue to be incarcerated in different prisons across India.

The plight of journalists is no different. Reporters covering farmers’ protests on the ground were booked and arrested; editors too were not spared. Independent journalist Mandeep Punia who was out reporting at Singhu border for The Caravan magazine, was dragged through barricades and arrested by Delhi Police. There has been a sharp rise in criminal cases being lodged against journalists in India for their work in the recent years. Majority of these cases were registered in BJP-ruled states, among them Uttar Pradesh, which seems only to ready to implicate journalists.

It is not just academicians, NGOs and journalists, even stand up comedians are not spared the anti-national tag. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1 for allegedly “poking fun” at Hindu deities. The comedian was arrested only on the basis of claims made by a Hindutva vigilante group. It did not matter that Faruqui had not made any statement that involved Hindu gods.

He was arrested, denied bail in the lower court and the Madhya Pradesh high court. Finally, the Supreme Court had to intervene and Faruqui was released only on February 7.