After Stan Swamy’s death, list of prominent activists still in prison under UAPA

Swamy, who was arrested in connection with Elgar Parishad case, died on July 5

Tribal rights activist Stan Swamy, who was arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case on October 8, 2020, died on July 5 in a private hospital in Mumbai. Swamy, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease, was lodged in Taloja Jail in Mumbai for eight months. Swamy, who was the oldest person to be jailed in India under terrorism law, was a Jesuit priest and a tribal rights activist based in Jharkhand. He had worked for over three decades on various issues of the Adivasi communities on land, forest and labour rights. The Federal looks at other such prominent activists who are behind bars under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Also read: Tribal rights activist Stan Swamy, arrested in Elgaar Parishad case, dies

Varavara Rao

Advertisement

Telugu poet and activist Varavara Rao, who was arrested in August 2018 in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, was granted bail for six months on medical grounds. Rao was arrested under the UAPA for plotting with the Maoists. The octogenarian headed ‘Veerasam’, an association of revolutionary writers. Rao, who played a big role in the peasants’ rights movement in Andhra Pradesh, has constantly denying the allegations against him. His bail plea was granted after being rejected several times, with the condition that he would have to stay in Mumbai.

Umar Khalid

Students’ right activist Umar Khalid was arrested on October 2020 in connection with the Delhi violence case. Khalid came to limelight in 2016 after he was slapped with a sedition case along with Kanhaiya Kumar and nine other students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). A case under the UAPA was filed against him, and according to the 200-page charge sheet filed against him and Sharjeel Imam, another JNU student who was arrested in November for the same case, Khalid had ‘remotely controlled’ the riots. More than hundred people were injured and 53 people died in the riots that took place in northeastern Delhi from February 23 to February 26 last year, when the then US president Donald Trump was on a visit to India. Clashes took place between the supporters and the opposers of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Even though he has been granted bail in one of the cases, the 33-year-old activist is in jail for other cases against him under UAPA.

Sudha Bharadwaj

Human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj was arrested in 2018 in connection with the same Bhima-Koregaon case, and has been lodged in Byculla Women’s jail along with Jyoti Jagtap, a member of Kabir Kala Manch. The 60-year-old is a visiting faculty at the National Law University and had founded Janhit in Chhattisgarh in 2010 for the marginalised community in the state. She had filed an interim bail plea last year when the first wave of COVID-19 struck India, citing that she had co-morbidities including high blood pressure and diabetes and that she has also suffered from pulmonary tuberculosis, but her plea was not granted. She is still inside the jail.

Gautam Navlakha

Civil liberties activist Gautam Navlakha was also arrested in 2018 due to links with the Elgar Parishad case. Navlakha has been actively involved with the People’s Union for Democratic Rights. He has also been a convener of the International People’s Tribunal on Human Rights and Justice in Kashmir. In May, his bail plea was dismissed by the SC.

Also read: Teltumbde, Navlakha head to prison amidst COVID-19 fears

On January 1, 2018, a violence broke out in Pune between two caste groups in which many people were injured. An FIR was filed in Pune which alleged that on the eve of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, on December 31, 2017, called the Elgar Parishad, had been organised, in which noted activists and ‘underground Naxalite groups’ had participated. The police accused that inflammatory speeches were delivered at this event, which was partly responsible for the violent clashes the next day.

Apart from all the above-mentioned activists, other activists like Rona Wilson, Anand Teltumbde, Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves are still behind bars in connection with the same Bhima-Koregaon case. Their bail pleas were rejected multiple times by the court. 54-years-old DU professor Hany Babu, who is also accused under the same case, is currently undergoing treatment in Breach Candy Hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 at his own expense, after Bombay HC’s order.

On July 1, Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi was relieved of all terrorism charges under the UAPA against him in connection with the protests against CAA, and was released from jail after more than a year. Pinjra Todd activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, and Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha were recently released on bail by the Delhi HC after spending more than a year in pre-trial custody in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case.